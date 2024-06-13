Germany cannot deliver more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine: Defense minister

Germany cannot deliver more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine due to its limited capacities, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, Pistorius said that Germany has so far delivered two Patriot units to Ukraine and was in the process of delivering a third unit.

"We already provided three (Patriot) systems, which means a quarter of our capacities. So, there is no space to provide even more than those three systems," Pistorius said.

"We delivered a lot, but others maybe can do more," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Western allies to increase their military support, and especially provide Kyiv with advanced air defense systems, amid intensified Russian attacks targeting the country's energy and economic infrastructure.

Zelenskyy has said that they need at least seven more Patriot systems, or similar advanced air defense systems to repel Russian attacks.