RUSSIA DAY REPRESENTS INEXTRICABILITY OF NATIONS HISTORY: PUTIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia Day represents the "inextricability" of his nation's history.

"I consider it necessary and historically correct to celebrate Russia Day as a symbol of the inextricability of the thousand-year path of our Fatherland," Putin said during a ceremony presenting state awards in Moscow.

Putin said the Grand Duchy of Moscow, Russian Empire, and Soviet Union are all "one inextricable whole with modern Russia."

He added that Russian statehood has gone through many difficult and tragic periods, but the people have always overcome all difficulties, obstacles and adversities.

Russia Day has been celebrated on June 12 since 1992 to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty by the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on the same day in 1990.

The declaration's adoption is regarded as the beginning of modern Russia.