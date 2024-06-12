KIM HAILS TIES WITH MOSCOW AMID REPORTS OF PUTINS TRIP TO NORTH KOREA

Kim hails ties with Moscow amid reports of Putin's trip to North Korea

This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur region on September 13, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The North Korean leader Wednesday hailed relations with Moscow amid unconfirmed reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Pyongyang in the coming few weeks.

To mark the Russian national day, Kim Jong-un said in a message to Putin: "Our people … are extending full support, encouragement and solidarity to the sacred cause of the Russian army and people who are proudly advancing towards justice and truth."

Lauding his meeting with Putin at Vostochny Spaceport last September, Kim touted relations with Moscow as those "developed into invincible ties between comrades-in-arms and a far-reaching strategic relationship," state media reported.

Kim's message to Putin comes amid reports that Russian president was planning to visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.

Kremlin has neither denied the reports nor confirmed them.

Reports suggest North Korea has cleared all planes from an airport in the capital Pyongyang.

The North Korean leader paid state visit to Russia last year and the relations have grown amid Moscow's war on Ukraine which has drawn criticism from the U.S.-led Western nations.