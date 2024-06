Man suspected of hitting Danish PM to appear in court - police

A man arrested for hitting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a Copenhagen square will appear before a judge Saturday who will decide if he will be kept in custody, police said.

"This morning, a 39-year-old man will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning," police said on X, adding that the hearing was expected at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).