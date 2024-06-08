MADURO SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH TÜRKIYE TO EXTRACT GOLD IN VENEZUELAS SOUTH

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

"Türkiye's investment is intended to continue developing gold (in) the Mining Arc (of Orinoco)," Maduro said while referring to a region rich in gold, iron, coltan and other minerals.

"We are going to develop these gold fields, and I wish you the best of luck so that what we are signing... becomes an example of ecological development that is respectful of nature and very productive," the leftist leader said at Friday's signing.

On Friday, Maduro also signed agreements with Türkiye related to the construction of an ammonia refinery and the tapping of gas reserves.

"They are three great projects of the future for petrochemicals, gas and gold," said Maduro, who is campaigning ahead of the July 28 presidential election.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit Venezuela this year, but no date has been announced.

Erdoğan visited the country in December 2018 to lend support to Maduro after the United States and several European nations disavowed the Venezuelan leader's re-election over accusations of fraud.







