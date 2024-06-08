11 more Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and many others injured Saturday in Israeli attacks targeting the central Gaza Strip.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported that dozens of others were injured in the Palestinian enclave since the early morning.

It said civil defense crews had managed to recover five bodies, including children and women, from the rubble after Israeli forces struck the home of the Mhanna family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

The Israeli bombardment also targeted a home in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing six Palestinians and injuring others, the agency added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire

More than 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







