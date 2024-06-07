US, UK, Germany, France reaffirm their ‘full support’ for Biden-announced Gaza ceasefire plan

The US, UK, Germany, and France reiterated their "full support" for a Washington-backed cease-fire plan in Gaza.

During the 80th D-Day anniversary, the four countries backed the plan for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, hostage release, increased humanitarian aid, and a lasting resolution ensuring Israel's security and Gazan civilian safety, a joint statement said.

"They emphasized that the deal further calls for the immediate refurbishment of essential services, including medical facilities, bakeries, electricity and water lines, clearing rubble, and setting conditions for a long-term reconstruction program," it said.

"They reiterated their demand for Hamas to express its full acceptance of this comprehensive proposal, which has been presented and agreed to by Israel, and called on the parties to implement the plan without further delay, so to ultimately bring an end to this war," according to the statement.

The countries also expressed their commitment to work as a helping hand during mediation efforts between the sides.

"The four Heads of State and Government reiterated their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, which remains the only viable solution to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples for peace and security," the statement said.

They emphasized the legitimacy of Palestinian aspirations for a peaceful, secure, and independent state alongside Israel and added the need for a clear path toward this goal.

"The Leaders stressed their unwavering commitment to Israel's security," it said.

They also reiterated their support for the Palestinian Authority and Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa's reform program, calling for increased regional and international backing, including revenue transfers from Israel.

The countries stressed the importance of reestablishing legitimate Palestinian governance in Gaza with adequate international support, while ensuring that Israel's security needs are met.

"To that end, they stressed their determination to contribute to an international support effort to stabilization in Gaza, with a view to a long-term regional security for all, and ensuring that a crisis like this can never again recur," the statement said.

"The Leaders also underlined the utmost importance of preserving the stability of Lebanon and their determination to combine their efforts in supporting de-escalation on the Blue Line consistent with UNSCR 1701.

"They called on all parties to exert maximum restraint to avoid further regional escalation," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Some 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.