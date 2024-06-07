Over 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

The bodies of 54 Palestinians and many injured individuals arrived on Friday at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Khalil Al-Dakran, the hospital spokesperson, told Anadolu that 54 Palestinians were killed, while dozens of others were injured in Israeli attacks targeting areas in the central Gaza Strip.

The casualties were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, he added.

Dakran also stressed that the "intense Israeli aggression on the Central Governorate is impacting the hospital's capacity to admit new patients, compounded by the challenging circumstances stemming from shortages of fuel, equipment, and medical supplies."

He warned that if the hospital were to cease operations, it would precipitate a real disaster in the strip.

Over the recent days, Israeli forces have escalated their targeting of locations in the central Gaza Strip, including incursions into the areas east of the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps, as well as the city of Deir al-Balah, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Some 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







