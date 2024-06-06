Terror group PKK/YPG postpones so-called local elections in Syria

The PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which planned to hold so-called local elections in the territories it occupies in Syria, has been forced to postpone the vote following Türkiye's warnings that it will not allow the establishment of a terrorist state in the region.

In a post on the so-called civil administration's Facebook account, the organization announced that the so-called local elections, previously scheduled for June 11 in the occupied territories, have been postponed to Aug. 18.

The terrorist organization aimed to legitimize itself through these so-called elections, which were to cover four provinces including Ar Raqqah, Deir ez-Zur, Aleppo, and Al Hasakah, as well as regions like Al-Jazira (Hasakah and Qamishli), Al-Furat (Ayn al-Arab), Manbij, Afrin-Al-Shahba, and Al-Tabqah.

The organization's efforts have faced opposition from within Syria, notably from Kurdish political groups suppressed by force.

The US State Department emphasized that any elections in Syria should only take place under specific conditions, highlighting the need for free, fair, and transparent election processes in the country.

However, public scrutiny continues regarding the stance of Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council's Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, and elements of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) regarding the terrorist organization's efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during the Efes-2024 Exercise on May 30, emphasized that the PKK's Syrian extension is intensifying efforts to establish a 'terroristan' by oppressing the local population and using various coercive methods, including the expulsion of non-compliant individuals and the use of child soldiers.

He stated that this is part of a broader plan targeting Türkiye and the region, not merely a fight against DAESH. Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's clear stance against the establishment of a terrorist state near its southern borders and warned that Türkiye would take necessary actions if confronted with similar situations again.