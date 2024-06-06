Scholz: Ukraine may use Western weapons against Russian border strikes

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday reiterated his stance that Ukraine could use weapons supplied by the West to defend itself against attacks launched from just inside Russia, such as those made against the Kharkiv region.

"In order to defend itself against such attacks, Ukraine can also use the weapons supplied by us and our allies - always in accordance with international legal obligations," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Scholz's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with ever more powerful weapons was a serious escalation that was drawing the West towards a war with Russia.









