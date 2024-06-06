Save the Children decries deadly Israeli attack on UN-run school in Gaza Strip

Global charity Save the Children's country director in the occupied Palestinian territory on Thursday decried the latest Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school in Gaza, killing at least 39 people.

"Save the Children is horrified at yet another attack on a UN-run school in #Gaza that has killed dozens, including children," the NGO said in a statement on X, quoting Xavier Joubert.

"We're in a never-ending loop of killing, condemnations, and inaction. Civilians in Gaza are paying the heaviest price."

The victims included 14 children and nine women in the attack on the school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat refugee camp Wednesday night, according to the Gaza media office.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast swathes of Gaza also lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.