Israeli airstrike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip leaves dozens dead

Israel targeted the UN school on Thursday by claiming Hamas fighters were hiding in it, however, the deadly airstrike left dozens of Palestinians seeking shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, dead.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the government media office, rejected Israel's claims that the U.N. school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, had hidden a Hamas command post.

"The occupation uses lying to the public opinion through false fabricated stories to justify the brutal crime it conducted against dozens of displaced people," Thawabta told Reuters.









