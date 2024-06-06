GREECES MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY URGES GOVT TO STAND ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY’

Greece's main opposition party urges gov't to 'stand on the right side of history’

Greece's main opposition party on Thursday called on the government to be on the "right side of history" amid a deadly Israeli attack on a UN school in Gaza that killed at least 39 displaced Palestinians.

"I call on the Prime Minister, who will be in Normandy today for the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings, to take a clear stand on the genocide in Gaza," SYRIZA party's leader Stefanos Kasselakis said on X.

"Let the Greece of today stand on the right side of history," Kasselakis said, demanding an immediate cease-fire and immediate recognition of the Palestinian state.

At least 39 displaced Palestinians were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The school was run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.