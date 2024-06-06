EU voters head to polls to elect European Parliament members

EU citizens begun voting to elect their representatives in the European Parliament (EP) for a five-year term.

Estonians were the first to go to the polls on June 3, with voting open until June 9.

The Dutch followed on Thursday. Polling stations opened at 7.30 a.m. locally and voters have until 9 p.m. to vote.

The Irish and the Czech will start voting June 7. Czechia will continue voting June 8.

Malta, Latvia, Slovakia and Italy are set to vote June 8, with Italy having two days to vote.

The rest of Europe -- Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden will head to the polls on Sunday, June 9.

Millions across the EU will vote June 6 - 9 for their representatives in the EP, the bloc's only directly elected body and the world's only directly elected transnational legislature.

A total of 720 lawmakers, or MEPs, will be elected to a five-year term, who then choose an EP president, a post currently held by Roberta Metsola.