News World Qatar calls for clear 'positions' on Gaza deal amid conflicting views

"We have not yet seen a very clear position from the Israeli government on the principles outlined by Biden," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference on Tuesday. The "contradictory statements from Israeli ministers" did not make the Gulf state very confident about whether there was a unified position in Israel on the current proposal.

Qatar said on Tuesday that neither the Israeli government nor the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas have yet made a clear statement on the plan announced by US President Joe Biden to end the Gaza war.



Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for weeks to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.



Hamas sources in the Lebanese capital Beirut said on Tuesday that Hamas would announce its response to the plan "in the coming hours or days."



The plan sets out three phases of de-escalation, principally featuring a truce that would become permanent and Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian territory.



The European Union urged Israel and Hamas to accept the plan and gave its "full support to the comprehensive roadmap," a statement said.



"Too many civilian lives have been lost," it said.



"Peace and stability in the Middle East are in the interest of both peoples, of the region as a whole, as well as globally."

















