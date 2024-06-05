EU CALLS ON ISRAEL AND HAMAS TO ACCEPT BIDENS PEACE PLAN

News World EU calls on Israel and Hamas to accept Biden's peace plan

The European Union urged Israel and Hamas on Tuesday to accept a cease-fire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden for Gaza. "The European Union gives its full support to the comprehensive roadmap presented by President Biden, that would lead to an enduring cease-fire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and a surge of humanitarian assistance to Gaza," the bloc said in a statement.

Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for weeks to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Neither Israel nor Hamas have yet officially agreed to or rejected the plan.



The EU said it was also "increasingly concerned" about rising tensions at the border between Israel and Lebanon.



A statement cited "the ever-growing destruction and the forced displacement of civilians on both sides" of the Israeli-Lebanese border.



"Nobody stands to win from a broader regional conflict. A de-escalation of the situation would significantly contribute to the settlement of the broader conflict in the Middle East."



Since the war in the Gaza Strip began almost eight months ago, there have been daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in the border area between Israel and Lebanon.



