8 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car and a people's gathering near a shelter in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday morning.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of the Palestine Technical College, which serves as a displaced people's shelter.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the injured were transferred to a hospital on animal carts due to a lack of fuel in Gaza.

The struck area is crowded with people as the Israeli army has designated it as a safe zone, eyewitnesses added.

The Health Ministry is yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







