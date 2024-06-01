CANADA SAYS IT BACKS BIDENS GAZA CEASE-FIRE PROPOSAL

Canada voiced support Friday for a roadmap for a cease-fire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip announced by US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that Canada has been calling for an immediate cease-fire, an urgent increase in unhindered humanitarian assistance and the release of all hostages.

"The proposal put forward by @POTUS is an opportunity to end the suffering and return to a path to peace. All parties must seize it," the Canadian prime minister wrote X, referring to the President of The United States.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the level of human suffering from the Israel-Hamas conf is catastrophic and it must come to an end.

"Canada has been calling for an immediate ceasefire for months - the violence must stop. Hostages must be released and Hamas must lay down its weapons," she also wrote on X. "Unimpeded humanitarian relief must be provided to Palestinian civilians. Canada fully supports the proposal outlined by @POTUS today. It must be accepted. All parties must seize this opportunity to bring an end to human suffering and build a path towards an irreversible two-state solution," wrote Joly.

Biden said earlier that Israel presented the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, with a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

The US president appealed to Hamas to accept the deal and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stave off pressure from members of his governing coalition who are opposed to the plan.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. The majority of those killed have been women and children, with more than 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack killed less than 1,200 people.

Vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.







