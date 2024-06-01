Belgium condemns Knesset’s effort to brand UNRWA 'terrorist group'

Belgium on Saturday denounced efforts by the Israeli Knesset to brand the UN agency for Palestinian refugees a "terrorist" group and strip it of its diplomatic immunity.

"Belgium condemns the Israeli parliament's attempts to classify UNWRA as a terrorist organisation and to remove the immunity of its staff," said Belgium's Foreign Minister Hajda Lahbib on X.

She underlined that the agency's work is "essential" for the Palestinians "in the face of the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza."

The EU on Friday also voiced "deep concern" over an ongoing debate in Israel whether to label the UNRWA a terrorist group.

"The European Union is deeply concerned about discussions in the Israeli Knesset on designating UNRWA as a terrorist organisation, and removing its staff's immunities and privileges," Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said in a statement.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.