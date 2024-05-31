Russian court extends detention of Russian-U.S. journalist Kurmasheva

A Russian court on Friday extended until Aug.5 the pre-trial detention of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva who hold Russian and United States citizenships, a Reuters correspondent reported from the courtroom in the city of Kazan.

Kurmasheva is a Prague-based journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which is funded by the U.S. Congress and designated by Russia as a foreign agent, meaning it gets foreign funding for activity deemed to be political.

Her employer says her detention on charges of violating Russia's law on foreign agents is unjust and politically motivated.









