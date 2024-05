NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday downplayed the threat of escalation from Moscow, after the United States authorised Kyiv to use American weapons to hit targets inside Russia.

"This is part of efforts by President (Vladimir) Putin and Moscow to prevent NATO allies from supporting Ukraine to defend themselves, and, again, Ukraine has the right for self defence and we have the right to help Ukraine," Stoltenberg told journalists at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.