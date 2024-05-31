News World Germany: Weapons sent to Ukraine can be used on Russian targets

The German government is authorizing Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons against military targets in Russia, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published May 31,2024

Ukraine may use weapons delivered by western countries including Germany to defend itself against Russian attacks in the border region surrounding Kharkiv in accordance with international law, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.









