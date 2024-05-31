EU SANCTIONS IRANS DEFENCE MINISTER, IRGC OVER DRONES AND MISSILES

The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's defence minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, and the country's Revolutionary Guards for sending missiles and drones being used against Israel and Ukraine and in the Red Sea.

The high-profile measures also targeted the leader of the Guard's Qods force for his role in transferring missiles used by Iran's Hezbollah proxy militia against Israel, and by Huthis firing from Yemen. A key armed forces command centre and an electronics company were also sanctioned.







