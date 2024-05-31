Bodies of Palestinians recovered from northern Gaza Strip after Israeli army withdrawal

Several bodies of Palestinians have been recovered on Friday from areas in the northern Gaza Strip after the Israeli army withdrew from the region.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that several bodies of Palestinians were recovered from the streets of the Jabalia camp and the Beit Lahia project area in the northern Gaza Strip after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The Israeli forces withdrew from the northern Gaza Strip on Friday revealing massive destruction of homes and infrastructure and the burning of dozens of residential buildings in the Jabalia camp, eyewitnesses added.

The Israeli army completely withdrew from the Jabalia camp area and its surroundings after an offensive that lasted 20 days, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

In the central Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu that at least eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Al-Sous family in the Bureij refugee camp.

They added that, in total, at least 14 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids targeting civilian homes and cars in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,200 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 81,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.