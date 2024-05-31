Blinken says Gaza situation 'dire' despite aid efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged Friday that the humanitarian situation was "dire" in Gaza as Israel pushes in deeper, despite US efforts to bring in more assistance.

Blinken spoke a day after USAID chief Samantha Power quoted aid workers as saying that the "conditions are worse now than ever before" in Gaza.

"The humanitarian situation remains dire for people in Gaza," Blinken told reporters in Prague when asked about Power's remarks.

"We've seen changes -- some positive changes -- but the net effect is not there," he said.

Blinken added that while the number of aid trucks entering Gaza was up "significantly", distribution remained difficult.

He pointed to the impact of Israeli military operations around the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah and the closure of the Rafah border into Egypt after Israel seized control of the crossing from the Hamas militant group.

"We're not just measuring inputs, we're measuring impact. And yes, the impact remains insufficient in terms of addressing the acute needs of children, women and men in Gaza," Blinken said.

Israel has pursued military operations in Rafah despite a warning from President Joe Biden, though the White House says the assault is smaller than the type of massive operation which he had called unacceptable.

The United States has built a temporary pier into Gaza at a cost of at least $320 million, but it was damaged in poor weather, suspending deliveries.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,2844 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.







