Biggest NATO drill since Cold War involving 90,000 soldiers ending

On Friday, NATO troops will wrap up their largest military exercise since the Cold War, which was specifically designed to prevent Russian aggression.

NATO troops on Friday are set to end what has been the largest military exercise staged by the Western defence alliance since the end of the Cold War, aimed at deterring Russian aggression.



A series of manoeuvres under the name "Steadfast Defender" was launched by NATO in reaction to the changed security situation in Europe resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.



More than 90,000 soldiers from all 32 NATO countries as well as 50 warships, 1,100 combat vehicles and more than 80 combat planes have been involved in the exercise launched some four months ago, according to NATO headquarters.



The drill focussed in particular on alerting and deploying national and multinational land forces on NATO's eastern flank, from the Arctic Circle to the Romanian Carpathians.



According to information obtained by dpa, the scenario for the large-scale manoeuvre is a Russian attack on allied territory, which falls under Article 5 of the NATO treaty which indicates that an attack against one NATO ally is considered as an attack against all allies.



Article 5 has been invoked only once, in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks by al-Qaeda on the United States.



Steadfast Defender also involved regional defence plans agreed by allies last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to NATO.



Before Steadfast Defender, the largest post-Cold War NATO exercises to date had been staged in 2018. Those drills, called Trident Juncture, took place largely in Norway and involved some 51,000 soldiers.



The last NATO maneuvers larger than Steadfast Defender took place before the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1988, for example, around 125,000 soldiers were involved in an exercise.











