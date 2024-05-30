Three more Israeli soldiers killed amid Gaza war - army

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on Thursday, the Israeli army said.

Two soldiers succumbed to their wounds from a car-ramming incident in the northern occupied West Bank and the third was killed in fighting in Gaza.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 642 soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel continues its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 82,000 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge.







