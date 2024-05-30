Erdoğan: Recent Israeli airstrike on Rafah refugee camp marks the end of humanity

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the distinguished observer day of the Efes-2024 Exercise.



Erdoğan denounced Israel's deadly airstrike on the Gazan city of Rafah, and saying "It is the end of humanity, there is no justification for such brutality."

In his speech, Erdoğan made the following remarks:

"While there are promising developments in our region, Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza are escalating. Since October 7, over 36,000 innocent, defenseless people have been mercilessly killed.



More than 15,000 children and over 10,000 women have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. Approximately 2.3 million people have been forced to flee.



In nearly eight months, Gaza has turned into a massive ruin with hardly a single intact building left. The recent airstrike on a refugee camp marks the end of humanity. There can be no justification for such brutality. Even in war, there are laws, limits, and morality.



Killing 36,000 innocent people, injuring more than 80,000, bombing mosques, schools, hospitals, and churches, and dropping bombs on civilians waiting in food lines and aid workers is not war; it is blatant genocide.



Those who ignore this genocide are not only supporting the commission of war crimes but also becoming accomplices in this crime. I do not believe that anyone with morals and conscience can accept this madness.



In the face of this brutality, Türkiye is doing what is expected, what is appropriate, and what its historical legacy demands. As Türkiye, we will continue to intensify our diplomatic efforts to secure an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.



We will continue to support all steps taken to hold those responsible for the genocide accountable. We also thank all the countries that stand on the right side of history by recognizing the State of Palestine and condemning the oppression by Israel."











