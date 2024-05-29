Three more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza fighting

Three Israeli soldiers
were killed when a booby trap exploded in a building in Rafah
in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reports.
The Israeli army
confirmed that three soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade
had been killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip the previous day.
During the operation, Israeli soldiers
went from house to house in search of weapons, the military said, without elaborating specifically on where or how they died. Local media said it was in a booby-trapped building in Rafah.
According to the army, the incident on Tuesday means that 639 Israeli service members
have been killed and more than 3,600 others injured since the October 7 attack and Israel's subsequent air and ground campaign in Gaza.
The health authority
says more than 36,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza
by Israel.