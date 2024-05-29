Three more Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza fighting

 Contact Us
According to Israeli media, three soldiers of the Nahal infantry brigade lost their lives in combat the previous day due to an explosion caused by a booby trap inside a building in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Published May 29,2024
Three Israeli soldiers were killed when a booby trap exploded in a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reports.

The Israeli army confirmed that three soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade had been killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip the previous day.

During the operation, Israeli soldiers went from house to house in search of weapons, the military said, without elaborating specifically on where or how they died. Local media said it was in a booby-trapped building in Rafah.

According to the army, the incident on Tuesday means that 639 Israeli service members have been killed and more than 3,600 others injured since the October 7 attack and Israel's subsequent air and ground campaign in Gaza.

The health authority says more than 36,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza by Israel.