Sweden announces $1.3 billion military support for Ukraine

Sweden on Wednesday pledged military aid of 13.3 billion kronor ($1.25 billion) to Ukraine, as Kyiv struggles with multiple delays of vital Western military support in the third year of war with Russia.

Published May 29,2024
Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, to aid the war against the Russian invasion, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.

The package would among other things help strengthen the Ukrainian air defence and included Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft, Defence Minister Paal Jonson told a press conference.

The Swedish government said last week it had agreed on additional military support to Ukraine totalling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.1 billion) over three years.