Israel continues to bomb Gaza as 3 more Palestinians killed

Despite international condemnation urging Tel Aviv to cease the ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continued to bombard different parts of the besieged enclave on the 236th day of the conflict on Wednesday, with the latest attack killing at least three more Palestinians, including two children, and injuring dozens.

Three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Abu Jazar family's home in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, according to witnesses.

Another attack on a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City has resulted in several casualties, medical sources told Anadolu, adding that the bodies and injured have been transferred to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

In Rafah, once again Israeli artillery and quadcopters opened fire on Palestinians gathered near humanitarian aid stores, injuring at least 20 people, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The injured were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, as almost all hospitals in Rafah are currently closed due to the Israeli incursion, they said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaza's government media office said Israeli forces killed at least 72 displaced Palestinians in attacks on refugee tents in Rafah over the last 48 hours.

Israel's incursion into Rafah, which began in early May, forced 1 million people to flee the city.

Israeli forces are said to have reached Rafah's center and seized control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarized buffer zone along the Gaza-Egyptian border.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 36,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

It stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah.









