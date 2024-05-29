News World Erdoğan: The blood of oppressed Palestinians spilled by Israel in Gaza Strip is on the hands of U.S. and EU

"American state, this blood is also on your hands. Heads of the states in Europe, you have become complicit in Israel’s vampirism because you remained silent," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech while blasting Western countries for remaining silent against Israel's genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech during the AK Party group meeting in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) on Wednesday.



"World is witnessing Netanyahu's barbarism live," Erdoğan said in a statement by calling the Israeli premier a 'vampire'.



Erdoğan slammed the UN, asking what good it is if it cannot stop genocide that has been being broadcast live in the 21st century.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his televised address:



"American state, this blood is also on your hands. Heads of the states in Europe, you have become complicit in Israel's vampirism because you remained silent.



No faith sees the burning to death of innocent civilians in their tents as legitimate. The world is watching the barbarism of this vampire called Netanyahu live.



Democracy, human rights, freedom of speech and press, women's and children's rights also die as humanity dies in Gaza



Instead of stopping the genocide, the UN couldn't even protect its own personnel and aid workers.



In Gaza, not only humanity but the UN also died with its spirit. Israel killed humanity in Gaza; Europe, on the other hand, trampled all the values that made it what it is.



This 'genocide, atrocity and barbarism' must be stopped by a united alliance of humanity before Netanyahu and his murderer network spiral out of control.



Zionism is being unmasked all over the world. Young people are beginning to see how Zionism is 'unlawful perversion,' and I hope this revolution will free world from 'Zionist perversion



No country is safe unless Israel is made to abide by international law



When will the Organization of Islamic Cooperation implement an effective, preventative policy to stop Israel's 'genocide'? When will the global Islamic community safeguard the rights, lives, and dignity of Palestinian brothers and sisters?"

