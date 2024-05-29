Erdoğan shares message to commemorate 571st anniversary of Conquest of Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commemorated the 571st anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul.



The Presidency's Communications Directorate shared President Erdoğan's message on social media on May 29th, marking the 571st anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul.



In his message, Erdoğan stated, "I celebrate the 571st anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, one of the magnificent victories in world history and our history. To understand the spirit of the conquest, it is essential to know well how this blessed victory was achieved. Through military genius, the determination and perseverance of our heroic army, and the conquest that allowed our esteemed nation to take root on a continent, Istanbul became a center where different beliefs and cultures coexisted under the tolerant and just rule of the great statesman, Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror."



Highlighting Istanbul as one of the world's most prestigious cities, Erdoğan added: "Istanbul, which carries the traces of its history to the present day and serves as a source of inspiration for artists, stands among the world's most prominent cities as our country's center of business, finance, trade, art, culture, and faith in our era. The faith, determination, and perseverance that Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror and his heroic soldiers had while conquering Istanbul today inspire us on our path to achieving the 'Century of Turkey' goal. On the 571st anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, I remember with mercy, respect, and gratitude Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror and our revered martyrs who bequeathed this uniquely beautiful world city to us, and I extend my heartfelt greetings to all our citizens."