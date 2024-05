At least 20 dead in Pakistan bus accident

At least 20 people were killed in a bus accident in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to initial reports cited by the Dawn newspaper.

The accident was reported in southwestern Balochistan province when a passenger bus fell into a ditch.

Women and children are among the deceased and the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

The bus was said be on its way to the capital Quetta from the city of Turbat.