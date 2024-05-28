Putin says West provoked Russian troops' offensive in Kharkiv

The West provoked Russia's latest offensive into Ukraine's Kharkiv region by ignoring Russia's warnings not to allow Ukraine to strike the adjacent Russian region of Belgorod, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Strikes on Russian territory by weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine are only possible with the help of specialists from Western countries, Putin said, adding that this could lead to serious consequences.

Putin: French military's appearance in Ukraine is step towards global conflict

French mercenaries have been in Ukraine for a long time, and the appearance of the regular military there is another step towards global conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

France has repeatedly denied Russian allegations that there are French mercenaries in Ukraine. Paris says it has not ruled out sending military trainers to Ukraine in future but has made no decision to do so.








