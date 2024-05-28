Italy favors Palestinian state, provided that it recognizes Israel: Foreign minister

Italy is in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state, but such a state must recognize Israel and vice-versa, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Monday.

"On Saturday morning, I met with the Palestinian prime minister (Mohammad Mustafa). We spoke at length about the situation, and we told him that we are in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state, but the Palestinian state must recognize Israel and must be recognized by Israel," Tajani said on the sidelines of a European Council meeting in Brussels.

"Certainly, it cannot be a Palestinian state ruled by Hamas, which is a terrorist organization. We recognize the Palestinian National Authority," he said.

Tajani added that Italy is ready to send soldiers within the framework of a United Nations mission led by an Arab country aimed at preparing for the establishment of a Palestinian state once the war is over.

He also commented on the launch of missiles from the southern Gaza city of Rafah towards the center of Israel on Sunday.

"It's a way to accelerate the timing of an attack on Rafah," he said. "Clearly Hamas is using Rafah to create additional problems, meaning that it is trying to attract Israel in a sort of media trap.

He warned, however, that Palestinian civilians will pay the price of such actions.

"This demonstrates, once again, that Hamas isn't on the side of the Palestinian people but is using the Palestinian people as a tool for its political aims, which we don't agree with," he said.