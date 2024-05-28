Hezbollah targets Israeli army position in northern Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said Monday that it carried out an aerial attack against an Israeli army position in northern Israel.

In a statement, the group said it targeted newly established bunkers of Artillery Battalion 411 east of Nahariya with explosive-laden drones and achieved precise hits, inflicting casualties.

The Times of Israel news website meanwhile reported that the Israeli army intercepted one drone while a second one hit an area in western Galilee, both of which were launched by Hezbollah.

It added that the incident is under investigation to identify the failure in intercepting the second drone.

Rocket sirens were activated in the western Galilee areas as a result of the incident, the military statement noted.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 36,000 people since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.