Dozens of Gazans killed in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah - health officials

Twenty-one Palestinians were killed, at least twelve of them women, and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on an area of tents housing displaced people in the western region of Rafah on Tuesday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The new Israeli strikes targeted tents of displaced families in the designated humanitarian area in Mawasi in western Rafah, according to medics and residents.