News World Macron condemns Israeli airstrike on Rafah city in Gaza Strip

Macron condemns Israeli airstrike on Rafah city in Gaza Strip

"These operations must stop. There are no safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Rafah," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on the social media platform X on Monday by calling for an immediate ceasefire and full compliance with international law.

DPA WORLD Published May 27,2024 Subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron has reacted with outrage to an Israeli airstrike near Rafah in the Gaza Strip that left at least 35 people dead.



"These operations must stop," Macron wrote on the social media platform X on Monday. "There are no safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Rafah."



He was outraged, Macron wrote, and called for an immediate ceasefire and full compliance with international law.



According to the health authority in the Gaza Strip, at least 35 people were killed and dozens more injured in the Israeli airstrike on a tent camp near the southern city of Rafah on Sunday. According to the Red Crescent, the tents of fleeing civilians were hit in the attack.



The Israeli military spoke of an attack on a compound belonging to the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement. Senior Hamas members were killed in the attack, it said.



On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to end the military operation in Rafah immediately.











