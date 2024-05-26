U.S. DELEGATION ARRIVES IN TAIWAN AFTER NEW PRESIDENTS INAUGURATION

U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan after new president's inauguration

Taiwan President William Lai (Lai Ching-te), gestures during the Taiwan Presidential Inauguration, in Taipei, Taiwan, 20 May 2024. (IHA Photo)

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on a four-day official visit, days after the Beijing-claimed island's new president, Lai Ching-te, took office earlier this week.

House Foreign Affairs Committee in a statement said its chairman Michael McCaul landed in Taipei, along with a congressional delegation to meet the newly inaugurated Taiwan administration.

The delegation will meet Taiwanese authorities "to discuss regional security, trade, and investment to explore new areas of collaboration between the United States and Taiwan," the statement said.

"Taiwan is a thriving democracy. The U.S. will continue to stand by our steadfast partner and work to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait," said McCaul. "I look forward to meeting with Taiwan officials to better understand what America can do to preserve peace in Asia and build upon our shared democratic values."

Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party began his term as Taiwan's eighth president on Monday, succeeding the island's only woman chief executive, Tsai Ing-wen. He has called on China to cease military activities around the Taiwan Strait, and engage in dialogue.

He offered cooperation with China on Sunday after two days of Chinese war games near the island.