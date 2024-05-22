RUSSIAN ATTACK IN UKRAINES SUMY CUT POWER TO MORE THAN 500,000, ENERGY MINISTRY SAYS

Russian attack in Ukraine's Sumy cut power to more than 500,000, energy ministry says

A Russian attack on energy facilities in Ukraine's Sumy region overnight severed power to more than 500,000 consumers, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's air force shot down seven drones used in the attack, according to the regional authorities. The power supply has been restored for most consumers as of Wednesday morning, the ministry said.

The attack also impacted power supplies to consumers in the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, which has since been restored, according to the ministry.









