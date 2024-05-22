Norway, Ireland and Spain officially recognizes Palestine as a state: PMs

Norway, Ireland, and Spain have decided to recognize Palestine as a state, the countries' prime ministers said Wednesday.

"In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Wednesday.

"Norway's formal recognition of Palestine as a state will enter into force on Tuesday 28 May 2024," the statement said.

"There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state. In other words, a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for achieving peace in the Middle East," Store added.



Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris also confirmed Ireland has joined by Norway and Spain in official recognition of Palestinian state and Spain stated its willing to recognize Palestinian state next Tuesday, says Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.