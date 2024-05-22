Israel recalls envoys to Ireland, Norway over Palestine recognition moves

Israel recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" Wednesday ahead of the two governments' expected moves to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

"Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"The hasty steps of the two countries will have further serious consequences. If Spain realises its intention to recognise a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it."

Norway will recognise Palestine as a state as of May 28, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told a news conference Wednesday.

Ireland's leaders were scheduled to hold a news conference at 0700 GMT after earlier signalling that Ireland would recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of the month.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last week that he would announce on Wednesday a date for recognising a State of Palestine.









