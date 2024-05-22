International Criminal Court labelling Israeli, Hamas leaders as same ‘troubling’: Trudeau

The decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders as if they are equals is "troubling," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

But it does not undermine Canada's belief in international law, he said.

"I've said from the very beginning how important it is that everyone respect and abide by international law," Trudeau said during a press conference, CBC News reported.

"What I will say is troubling, though, is the sense of an equivalency between the democratically elected leaders of Israel and the bloodthirsty terrorists that lead up Hamas. I don't think that's helpful," he added.

Hamas is listed as a terrorist organization by Canada.

Karim Khan, the ICC's top prosecutor, issued arrest warrants for both Israeli and Hamas leaders on Monday due to the conduct in the war between the two.

Named in the warrants are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas's Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, military chief Mohammed Deif and political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Netanyahu and Gallant are accused of various offenses committed during the Israeli-Hamas war that broke out Oct. 7 last year. The three Hamas leaders are accused of crimes committed in both Israel and Gaza.

Trudeau did not go quite so far in his criticism of the ICC as the US, who outright rejected the equivalency of Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly chimed in that Canada continues to respect the ICC's independence but will watch for what happens next.

"All parties must make sure that they abide by international law," Joly said, the CBC reported. "We are closely monitoring the process."















