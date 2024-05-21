Russian parliamentary delegation visits North Korea

A Russian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday arrived in North Korea for a visit.

A statement by the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said a delegation of Russia's Federation Council, the country's upper house of parliament, laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument at the capital's Moranbong Hill.

The delegation is led by Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs member Grigory Rapota, the statement said.

No further information was given on the details of the visit.

Moscow-Pyongyang relations have grown since an official visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia last September when he met with President Vladimir Putin.