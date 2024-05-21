MORE THAN 14,000 DISPLACED FROM UKRAINES KHARKIV REGION: WHO

More than 14,000 people have been displaced in days from Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, where Russia launched a ground offensive on May 10, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"Over 14,000 people have been displaced in a matter of days, and nearly 189,000 more still reside within 25 kilometres of the border with the Russian Federation, facing significant risks due to the ongoing fighting," Jarno Habicht, the WHO's representative in Ukraine, told a press briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Kyiv.







