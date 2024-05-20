Ukraine claims it shot down 29 Russian drones in overnight attacks

Ukraine claimed early Monday that air defenses downed a total of 29 Russian drones in overnight attacks on multiple regions.

Air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram that Russia launched the drones from Krasnodar and Kursk regions, and also northeastern Kharkiv region, where clashes between the warring countries have intensified this month.

Oleshchuk said all of the UAVs were downed over the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv.

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," Oleshchuk added.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that the downing of the drones damaged the roof of a private house and caused a fire.

Meanwhile, the governors of Odesa, Poltava and Lviv did not report any casualties or damage in their respective regions.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the multiple attacks.













