SOUTH AFRICAS TOP COURT: EX-PRESIDENT ZUMA NOT ELIGIBLE TO RUN FOR PARLIAMENT

South Africa's top court: ex-president Zuma not eligible to run for parliament

Reuters
Published May 20,2024
South Africa's constitutional court ruled on Monday that former president Jacob Zuma was not eligible to run for parliament in this month's election, a decision that was closely watched as it has the potential to affect the outcome of the election.

The case stems from a decision in March by South Africa's electoral commission to disqualify Zuma on the basis that the constitution prohibits anyone given a prison sentence of 12 months or longer from holding a parliamentary seat.

In 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry.

In April, a court overturned the disqualification, saying the relevant section of the constitution applied only to people who had a chance to appeal against their sentences, which had not been Zuma's case.

The electoral commission then challenged that decision in the constitutional court.