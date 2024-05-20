Russian sentenced to 25 years for military office arson plot, TASS reports

A Russian court sentenced a local man to 25 years in prison on Monday for planning to set several military offices on fire in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, the TASS news agency reported.

The court found the man guilty of treason, terrorism and other charges and said an identified person from Ukraine had instructed him how to make petrol bombs and ordered him to film the fires afterward for social media.

TASS said another man, who had been hired by the defendant to carry out the arson, had reported him to the authorities.







