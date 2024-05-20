Russia says end of Zelenskyy’s term does not affect ‘special military operation’

The Kremlin said on Monday the end of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term in office does not affect the country's military actions in Ukraine.

"No, the special operation continues," Peskov told a press conference in Moscow when asked whether the expiration of Zelenskyy's term of office might influence the "special military operation" that started in February 2022. Zelenskyy's term expires on Monday, but elections have been delayed due to the ongoing war.

In response to another question on Zelenskyy's legitimacy, Peskov reiterated remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter. "This question has already been asked. And it was heard two days ago at the final communication with the press in China, where the president answered exactly this question," he said.

In a press conference in the Chinese city of Harbin during his two-day visit to China, Putin said the current Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv "derive their power from a coup d'etat" and Ukraine's legal system must respond to the question of Zelenskyy's legitimacy "because if it comes down to signing documents, we must do so with legitimate authorities."

Last week, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the head of Ukraine's parliament, told state news agency Ukrinform there are "no doubts" on Zelenskyy's legitimacy, and that presidential election will be held within a 60-day period after martial law is lifted.